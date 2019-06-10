'Shame made me refuse exam extra time'
Swansea student speaks out over extra exam time

During her GCSEs, Olivia Rogers refused to take extra exam time she is entitled to because of her dyspraxia.

Now, the Swansea University student has said that it is important for people who need help to ask for it.

She said: "I didn't really want to tell people, because I don't think I was even sure what it was - and you don't want to be different at that age."

