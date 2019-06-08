Media player
Abercastle World War One shipwreck in archaeological study
There were no deaths when World War One ship the SS Leysian ran into cliffs at Abercastle Bay in February 1917.
A marine archaeological study involving about 100 divers marks the centenary of the end of the war, and has a goal to learn more about the ship.
Ian Cundy, from The Nautical Archaeology Society, said there have been conflicting reports about how the ship came to strike the rocks.
08 Jun 2019
