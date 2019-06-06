End of an era for Ford in Bridgend
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bridgend Ford closure: End of an era

When Ford's then state-of-the-art engine factory opened in Bridgend in 1980, it was hailed the 'most advanced' of its kind in Europe.

Prime Minister James Callaghan was involved in securing the major investment in an area that badly needed jobs.

But after 39 years, the production line is set to come to a halt next year after the company announced it is axing the site, with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

Ford blamed "changing customer demand and cost" on its closure plans

  • 06 Jun 2019
Go to next video: MP 'very emotional' over Ford closure