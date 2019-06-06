Chevron Explosion: Firm fined £5m

Video

Four contractors died at the Chevron oil refinery in 2011, after flammable gases inside a chemical storage tank ignited.

Dennis Riley, 52, Robert Broome, 48, Andrew Jenkins, 33, and Julie Jones, 54, lost their lives after the explosion in Pembroke.

A fifth worker, Andrew Phillips, was caught in the flames but survived with life-changing burns.

Chevron will have to pay a £5m fine and court costs of £1m as part of a deal it struck with Valero Energy UK Limited, which bought the site shortly after the disaster.