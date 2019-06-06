Video

Ted Owens from Pembroke Dock, was 19 when he was part of the Royal Marine commandos.

They were a small, amphibious unit of highly-skilled men who landed on France's Sword Beach in the wave of initial advances on D-Day.

It was 75 years ago, yet still the memories, smells and horror of the Normandy landings are fresh in his mind.

Here, the 94-year-old and two other former veterans recall their memories of D-Day.