D-Day: 'You remember the chaps who are no longer with us'
Ted Owens from Pembroke Dock, was 19 when he was part of the Royal Marine commandos.
They were a small, amphibious unit of highly-skilled men who landed on France's Sword Beach in the wave of initial advances on D-Day.
It was 75 years ago, yet still the memories, smells and horror of the Normandy landings are fresh in his mind.
Here, the 94-year-old and two other former veterans recall their memories of D-Day.
06 Jun 2019
