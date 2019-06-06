Video

In July 1979 Hanh Tran fled Vietnam by boat, beginning an ordeal that eventually led him to the shores of Wales.

He was part of a mass movement of 800,000 people boarding boats of all sizes to flee a country ravaged by years of conflict and instability.

After surviving pirates, storms and gunfire, he found safety in Newport as one of the refugees who became known as the Vietnamese boat people.

"We were very scared of the communists. If you said one wrong word you would be invited to the police station and never return," he said.

Hanh Tran tells BBC Wales his story.