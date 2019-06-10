First M4 bilingual signs in 1977

Video

Motorway congestion is far from just being a Newport issue. The biggest proportionate rise in traffic along the M4 since 2000 has been west of Swansea.

Although there are fewer vehicles than on stretches around Bridgend, Cardiff and Newport, there has been a 78% increase at junction 47, Department for Transport figures show.

Commuters speak anecdotally of increasing queues.

It is a far cry from when the motorway west of Swansea opened in April 1977.

The Pontarddulais bypass, as it was called, was aimed at bringing more jobs - and helping holidaymakers get to west Wales.

It also saw the first bilingual signs on the motorway.