From war-torn Syria to new life in Wales

Syrian woman's 2,200-mile journey to 'save' her daughter
As the fighting worsened in Syria, Hazar Almahmoud knew she and her daughter had to flee.
So they embarked on a perilous 2,200-mile journey by car, plane and boat across Europe for the safety of the UK.
It meant paying a total of 13,000 Euros to smugglers and risking their lives to seek asylum.
Now she calls Wales "home" as she settles into a new life in Cardiff where she has had various jobs and volunteers, helping other refugees.
05 Jun 2019
