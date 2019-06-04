'Finally they've made a decision'

Video

The decision to axe the £1.6bn M4 relief road has brought a mixed reaction from people living near the motorway.

Plans would have seen a 14-mile motorway built as a gateway into south Wales in a bid to tackle the congestion faced by motorists around Newport

People living on Pant Road and Malpas Road, Newport - near a pinchpoint at the Brynglas Tunnels- gave their thoughts.

One resident said it was "brilliant, they've finally made a decision", while the move was also described as "overcautious" and having negative implications for Welsh businesses.