M4 relief road: 'Finally they've made a decision'
The decision to axe the £1.6bn M4 relief road has brought a mixed reaction from people living near the motorway.
Plans would have seen a 14-mile motorway built as a gateway into south Wales in a bid to tackle the congestion faced by motorists around Newport
People living on Pant Road and Malpas Road, Newport - near a pinchpoint at the Brynglas Tunnels- gave their thoughts.
One resident said it was "brilliant, they've finally made a decision", while the move was also described as "overcautious" and having negative implications for Welsh businesses.
04 Jun 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window