Wildlife key in M4 relief road refusal

M4 relief road: Gwent Levels wildlife key to refusal
The affect the M4 relief road would have had on the Gwent Levels' wildlife and historic landscape was a key part of the decision to refuse the plans, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said
The Gwent Levels are coastal wetlands between Newport and the Severn estuary which has a wildlife-rich habitat and includes Sites of Special Scientific Interest.
Mr Drakeford said: "In my judgement the project's adverse impacts on the environment (taken together with its other disadvantages) outweigh its advantages."
04 Jun 2019
