TB outbreak: Llwynhendy residents queue for screening
People queuing for tuberculosis (TB) screening following an outbreak say they are concerned and wish they had found out sooner.
More than 100 people who may have been exposed in Carmarthenshire have been queuing for tests.
The outbreak has killed one woman, with 29 cases of TB linked to the infections in the Llanelli area.
Margaret Pegler, 64, from Llwynhendy, died just five days after being told she had the disease in September.
04 Jun 2019
