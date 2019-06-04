Why has the M4 relief road been axed?

Video

A plan to build the £1.4bn M4 relief road has been scrapped by the Welsh Government.

First Minister Mark Drakeford decided to axe the project because of the cost and impact on the environment.

The scheme would have seen a six-lane motorway built south of Newport to tackle congestion

Mr Drakeford said that cabinet ministers concluded it was not acceptable due to "the financial position of the Welsh Government, the cost of the project, and its consequential impact on other capital investment priorities".