Mike's Iraq story: 'Leave or die'

Mike's Iraq story: Christian told to 'leave or die'
He had been labelled a spy, thrown in jail and tortured. So when Mike Espirion was released from Baghdad's notorious Abu Ghraib prison after 10 years, he might have thought better times lay ahead.
He was wrong.
Instead, he had letters pushed through his door in the Christian area of Baghdad telling him: "Leave or die."
So began his arduous journey from Iraq to Wales. How he fled persecution is one of five stories being told in a virtual reality exhibition in Cardiff.
04 Jun 2019
