Wrexham tyre fire prompts warning to residents
Plumes of black smoke can be seen near Wrexham as firefighters tackle a large tyre fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Garth Road in Trevor, at 08:37 BST.
The fire service warned people to keep windows and doors closed.
Three crews from Llangollen and Wrexham are at the scene dealing with the ongoing fire.
03 Jun 2019
