Dust, noise and coughs: life by the M4

Video

"I know people say 'not in my back yard' but for us, it really is going to feel that it's in our garden," says Magor resident Carole Poultney.

The village is located where the new M4 relief road would split from the existing motorway, if the controversial proposals go ahead.

But one family living close to the current M4 at the Brynglas tunnels say the new route would be a "godsend".