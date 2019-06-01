Media player
Police use chainsaw in dawn raids in Cardiff
Police have made six arrests and seized drugs along with £10,000 in cash after a series of dawn raids in Cardiff.
Officers used a chainsaw to enter properties to execute search warrants in Pontprennau, Ely and surrounding areas.
South Wales Police said crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis with an approximate street value of £20,000 was discovered.
Four men aged between 19 and 31 and two women, aged 33 and 51, were arrested on Friday.
01 Jun 2019
