Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bargoed woman, 88, raises funds from doorstep
"You're just doing something that anybody would do."
Glenys Old has been raising money for children's hospice Ty Hafan for almost 20 years by selling things at her doorstep.
She has been awarded a silver leaf for her work for the charity.
-
02 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window