'I fundraised from my doorstep'
Bargoed woman, 88, raises funds from doorstep

"You're just doing something that anybody would do."

Glenys Old has been raising money for children's hospice Ty Hafan for almost 20 years by selling things at her doorstep.

She has been awarded a silver leaf for her work for the charity.

  • 02 Jun 2019
