Llwynhendy TB outbreak: 'I knew in my heart that she'd gone'
A family has described the devastating moment they were told their mother had died from tuberculosis.
Joanna Pegler said she had feared mum Margaret, 64, had lung cancer.
But she was finally diagnosed with TB last September, and died days later.
Her daughter said: ""I knew in my heart that she'd gone" when she spoke to a doctor.
The family are "disgusted" with the way the situation was dealt with by the Hywel Dda health board.
It follows a TB outbreak in Llwynhendy, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
The health board said it cannot comment at this time.
31 May 2019
