'I'll leave my council home in a coffin'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Council houses: 'I'll leave my home in a coffin'
Some councils across Wales have started building new homes for the first time in decades, in response to a shortage in affordable housing.
More than 8,000 council homes were completed in 1976, compared to an annual average of 15 since 2000.
Now, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Anglesey, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan councils are building their own homes.
In Townhill, one woman said she would only leave her home "in a coffin" while another said good neighbours made the area special.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window