Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Port Talbot Banksy moved from garage to art gallery
Workers have faced the delicate task of moving a Banksy from the side of Ian Lewis's garage wall in Port Talbot.
Months of planning and preparation has gone in to the operation, with the artwork being protected by plastic sheeting and 24-hour security.
In preparation for the move, the piece was covered in resin to help prevent the wall from crumbling.
Bits of chipboard were fixed to the back and then it was put in a crate, "a bit like a sandwich", Gallery owner John Brandler said.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window