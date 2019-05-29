Video

Workers have faced the delicate task of moving a Banksy from the side of Ian Lewis's garage wall in Port Talbot.

Months of planning and preparation has gone in to the operation, with the artwork being protected by plastic sheeting and 24-hour security.

In preparation for the move, the piece was covered in resin to help prevent the wall from crumbling.

Bits of chipboard were fixed to the back and then it was put in a crate, "a bit like a sandwich", Gallery owner John Brandler said.