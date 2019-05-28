Rugby club choir sing at 9/11 Ground Zero

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tondu RFC choir sing at 9/11 Ground Zero in New York
A touring Welsh rugby side have paid a touching tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York.
Tondu RFC performed the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land of my Fathers) at Ground Zero.
The memorial site is where the two towers of the World Trade Center used to stand before hijackers flew two commercial aircraft into them on 11 September 2001.
The side, from Bridgend county, are on tour, accompanied by Welsh rugby legend JPR Williams.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48437469/tondu-rfc-choir-sing-at-9-11-ground-zero-in-new-yorkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window