James Corden has confirmed the return of a one-off special of Gavin and Stacey.

Corden, who played Smithy in the show, announced on Twitter that a new Christmas special is in the works.

We last saw Gavin, Stacey, Ness, Smithy, Bryn and the rest of the crew on our screens back in 2010, but now we just have to wait until Christmas Day to see what they have all been up to.

So we headed to Barry Island to ask people - what's occurrin'?