Man falls in river in Cardiff collision

Llandaff collision: Man falls in River Taff
A man has been taken to hospital after reports he fell into the River Taff in Cardiff after an incident involving with a car.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Bridge Road in Llandaff at about 16:50 BST.
An air ambulance and the South Wales Fire and Rescue service attended, along with two boat teams.
It is believed two cars were damaged in the incident.
The Welsh Ambulance Service later said the condition of the man - believed to have been out running - was not thought to be serious.
26 May 2019
