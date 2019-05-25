Hundreds march for Armed Forces Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Navy submariners march on Anglesey for Armed Forces Day
Members of the Royal Navy Submarine Service (RNSS) took to the streets in their hundreds to celebrate Armed Forces Day.
Some were awarded the Freedom of the County during a parade at Newry Beach, Holyhead.
The public were also invited to visit the navy frigate HMS St Albans berthed in Holyhead port.
A ceremony to mark the loss of HMS Thetis 80 years ago has also been held.
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48410301/navy-submariners-march-on-anglesey-for-armed-forces-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window