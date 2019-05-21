Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two rescued after yacht stuck on rocks in Anglesey
Two people were rescued after their yacht became stuck on a rocky island off Anglesey.
RNLI volunteers were called to help the 25-foot (7.6m) vessel on The Skerries, approximately two miles (3.21km) from the coast at Carmel Head, on Sunday afternoon.
The yacht could not be moved because of the low tide so the people onboard were brought back to safety.
The lifeboat crew then waited for the vessel to rise with the flooding tide, before they were able to tow it back to the harbour.
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window