Blood scandal 'turned life upside down'

A victim of the contaminated blood scandal said it was unfair people in Wales get less financial help than those in England and Scotland.

Kirk Ellis, 38, from Caerphilly, who contracted hepatitis C when he was given infected blood as child, is one 175 people in Wales who receive payments.

"How can it be fair? We were infected under the same system," Mr Ellis said.

Since April, patients affected in England are entitled to £28,000 a year, about £10,000 more than Mr Ellis receives - the UK government said it was liaising with Welsh ministers on greater parity.