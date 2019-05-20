Rocketman's 'heart is in Aberystwyth'

Video

Rocketman star Taron Egerton may have the world at his feet but a Welsh seaside town remains where his "heart is".

Egerton, who plays a young Elton John in the biopic, was aged 12 when he moved with his family from Anglesey to Aberystwyth.

Speaking at the UK premiere of the film, he tells BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas how important his Welsh roots are to him.

"Aberystwyth will always be the centre of the universe for me," he said.