Drownings 'harrowing' for families
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Saving lives from Swansea to Bangladesh

Swansea-based RNLI lifeguard Darren Williams is on a mission to prevent children drowning in Bangladesh.

It has one of the highest drowning rates in the world and Mr Williams works with the charity's international programme trying to tackle the problem.

Solutions can often be swimming or safety lessons, but also include less obvious ideas - like providing a free creche to keep children safe.

  • 21 May 2019
Go to next video: Preventing drowning with playpens