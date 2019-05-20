'They left Sala alone like a dog'

Video

"They left him alone like a dog," is how Emiliano Sala's treatment was described by his dad.

The footballer died after the plane he was in was lost at sea while he was travelling to his new club, Cardiff City.

His dad Horacio, who himself died in April weeks after speaking to BBC Wales, added: "They abandoned him."

Sala was flying from France where he had left FC Nantes to become Cardiff's record signing.

His mum Mercedes Taffarel said: "It's terrible, a pain that I can't explain."

Emiliano Sala: The family's search for truth is on BBC One Wales at 20:30 BST on Monday 20 May and on the BBC iPlayer.