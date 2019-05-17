Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwegian church: Fears it could end up as a McDonald's
The docklands church where Roald Dahl was christened could end up as a McDonald's or Starbucks, according to members of the Welsh Norwegian Society.
The church is the legacy of the thousands of Norwegian sailors and their families who came to Cardiff during the port's heyday.
Cardiff council says the building now needs investment and they are looking at ways to realise its "commercial potential".
On Friday, about 100 members of the Welsh Norwegian Society travelled to the church from all around Wales to celebrate Norway's national day.
17 May 2019
