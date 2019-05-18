Should the voting age be lowered to 16?

Video

Lowering the voting age to 16 has delivered a mixed response among the public.

A bill currently going through the Senedd would see it drop from 18 at the assembly election in 2021.

Scotland made the move in time for 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

They can also now take part in Scottish parliament and local elections.

Other areas with the lower voting age are Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.