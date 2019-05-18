Video

When Ysgol Hamadryad opened its doors in Butetown at the start of this year, it had set itself an ambitious target that every pupil would travel to their lessons sustainably.

In a bid to avoid clogging up streets near the school with traffic and fumes, staff came up with a series of clever ideas.

One of them was the "park and stride" scheme where parents drop off their children - who are then walked to school together by by member of staff.

Parents have hailed the scheme a "great idea" while the school has been asked to speak at the Senedd as well as advise other new schools.