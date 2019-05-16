'It's not EU money... it's a myth'
Nigel Farage asked: 'What will Brexit offer Merthyr?'

"It's not EU money... it's one of the great myths and pretensions," was Nigel Farage's response when asked how Welsh towns would fare without EU financial support.

The Brexit Party leader was in Merthyr Tydfil for a rally ahead of next week's European elections.

BBC Wales reporter Arwyn Jones repeatedly asked him what would happen to the town after the UK leaves the European Union.

