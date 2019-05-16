Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage asked: 'What will Brexit offer Merthyr?'
"It's not EU money... it's one of the great myths and pretensions," was Nigel Farage's response when asked how Welsh towns would fare without EU financial support.
The Brexit Party leader was in Merthyr Tydfil for a rally ahead of next week's European elections.
BBC Wales reporter Arwyn Jones repeatedly asked him what would happen to the town after the UK leaves the European Union.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window