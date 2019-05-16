Rubbish dumped on entire stretch of road

Media player
Rubbish dumped along entire stretch of road near Pontypridd
Shocking footage reveals the state of a stretch of country road after it was targeted by fly-tippers.
A farmer captured the images after rubbish was dumped along hundreds of metres of an unnamed road between Llantrisant and Pontypridd.
Witnesses said they saw men throwing rubbish out of the back of a van as it was driving along the road on Wednesday.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council is investigating.
16 May 2019
