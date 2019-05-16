'Why I buy cannabis oil for my son'

Media player
Cannabis oil: 'Why I break the law for my son'
A mother says she is part of a "silent majority" who break the law for epileptic relatives.
Sophie watched her son have up to four seizures a day, fearing they would kill him.
But after she started buying cannabis oil from the internet, she said they have virtually stopped.
She has been doing this for two years, despite warnings from doctors.
16 May 2019
