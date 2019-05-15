Extreme pregnancy sickness 'broke me'

Video

When Marie Vaile became pregnant with her first child, she was hoping for the "fairytale".

What she actually experienced turned out to be a nightmare due to hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), the severe pregnancy sickness the Duchess of Cambridge experienced during her three pregnancies.

Samantha Casey spent almost the entire nine months of her pregnancy in hospital or consigned to her bedroom.

"There were times when I was crying to the nurses that I just couldn't do this anymore," she said.

They are among more than 5,000 women from across the UK to have shared their experience of HG with BBC News.