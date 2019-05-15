Moment sword killer is captured on CCTV
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff sword killer Kane Burns caught on CCTV buying shovel

Kane Burns killed his friend Mohamed Megherbi with a samurai sword in his flat in Cardiff after he had insulted his mother.

CCTV footage shows him buying a mop and items to clean the scene in October last year.

He later bought paint, rollers and a shovel, which he used to bury Mr Megherbi's body in a shallow grave in woodland in Pentwyn.

Burns, 26, of Llanedeyrn, has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years after admitting manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court.

  • 15 May 2019
Go to next video: Murderer found hiding in a tent