Actor Michael Sheen quickfire: Port Talbot or Los Angeles?
Michael Sheen has answered quickfire questions on whether he prefers aspects of LA or Port Talbot life, inspired by questions from BBC Wales News readers.
What questions do you have about Wales, or its people and places? Use this form to send us your questions.
16 May 2019
