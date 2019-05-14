'Eating normally would give me brain damage'
Video

Rare protein allergy PKU sufferer 'can't really eat'

A man with a rare inability to digest protein said he "can't really eat anything".

Mark Edwards has phenylketonuria (PKU), meaning he is only able to eat 6g of protein per day - about one egg.

If he ate more, he could suffer depression, anxiety or serious brain damage.

PKU, which Mr Edwards has had from birth, affects one in 10,000 babies in the UK.

  • 14 May 2019
