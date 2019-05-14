Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare protein allergy PKU sufferer 'can't really eat'
A man with a rare inability to digest protein said he "can't really eat anything".
Mark Edwards has phenylketonuria (PKU), meaning he is only able to eat 6g of protein per day - about one egg.
If he ate more, he could suffer depression, anxiety or serious brain damage.
PKU, which Mr Edwards has had from birth, affects one in 10,000 babies in the UK.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window