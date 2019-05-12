Media player
Aircraft crashes on to main road near Abergavenny
Three people on board a light aircraft which crashed on to a main road have survived.
The plane managed to avoid hitting any cars on the A40 near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on Sunday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.
12 May 2019
