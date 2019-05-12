Aircraft crashes on to main road
Three people on board a light aircraft which crashed on to a main road have survived.

The plane managed to avoid hitting any cars on the A40 near Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on Sunday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to hospital as a precaution.

