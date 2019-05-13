'I saw myself as a weight, not as Oscar'
Video

Eating disorders: Cardiff cyclist on the road back

A Wales Academy cyclist from Cardiff, who is managing an eating disorder while training, has warned about the dangers of body image in the sport.

Oscar Mingay, 19, spoke of coaches and parents "pinching" riders, calling them "thunder-thighs" or "chunky" when racing abroad, unaware of the impact it can have.

He said he would not eat for a day and ride for four hours just to lose weight.

"I saw myself as a weight, not as Oscar."

  • 13 May 2019
