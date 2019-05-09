Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School test pressures: 'Before the test I was worried'
Seven-year-old Poppy says she was "worried" before taking her national reading and maths tests.
Her mum Heidi Seage said Poppy was "concerned about working on her own and being in the test environment".
But Poppy is not alone and the children's commissioner has called for a "really good look" at school tests for six and seven-year-olds in Wales.
The Welsh Government said new assessments would give schools flexibility over when to schedule them.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window