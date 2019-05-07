Breaking records playing rugby at Everest

Media player
Breaking world records playing rugby at Mount Everest
Rugby stars including former Wales and British Lions player Shane Williams have broken the world record for playing a match at the highest height.
The 14-minute seven-a-side match was played at 6,331m (20,770ft), near Mount Everest base camp and ended 5-5.
It formed part of the LMAX Exchange Everest Rugby Challenge, arranged by children's rugby charity Wooden Spoon which has raised more than £250,000.
Guinness World Records confirmed the record along with the highest touch rugby match which was played at 5,119m (16,794ft).
07 May 2019
