Banksy: How easy is it to move Port Talbot's mural?
Work has started to move Banksy's Seasons Greetings mural from a garage wall in a south Wales backstreet.
The graffiti on steelworker Ian Lewis's garage, which appeared overnight in December, was sold for a six-figure sum to a gallery owner in January.
John Brandler is now moving the Port Talbot artwork to a new gallery in the town.
Dave Williams, who is leading the team of specialists moving it, said: "This is the first time we've ever moved an art piece, let alone a Banksy. It's quite a challenge."
07 May 2019
