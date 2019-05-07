Video

Work has started to move Banksy's Seasons Greetings mural from a garage wall in a south Wales backstreet.

The graffiti on steelworker Ian Lewis's garage, which appeared overnight in December, was sold for a six-figure sum to a gallery owner in January.

John Brandler is now moving the Port Talbot artwork to a new gallery in the town.

Dave Williams, who is leading the team of specialists moving it, said: "This is the first time we've ever moved an art piece, let alone a Banksy. It's quite a challenge."