Children's take on the Welsh Assembly

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
20 years of the Welsh Assembly: What children think it does
The Welsh Assembly held its first sitting 20 years ago, in May 1999.
Twenty years on, it has opened its doors for a special children's jamboree of circus skills, dancing and art.
But what does the next generation think the assembly actually does?
-
06 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-48178964/20-years-of-the-welsh-assembly-what-children-think-it-doesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window