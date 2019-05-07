The Welsh Assembly: 20 years on
What has the Welsh Assembly done for you?

It's 20 years since Wales got its own parliament - but was has the National Assembly for Wales done for you?

It has gained a lot of new powers over the two decades but turnout in Welsh Assembly elections is usually low.

So BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans asks how relevant is the assembly today?

