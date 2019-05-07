Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What has the Welsh Assembly done for you?
It's 20 years since Wales got its own parliament - but was has the National Assembly for Wales done for you?
It has gained a lot of new powers over the two decades but turnout in Welsh Assembly elections is usually low.
So BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans asks how relevant is the assembly today?
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window