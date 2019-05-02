Meet the 24-year-old with eight employees

Media player
Meet the 24-year-old Cardiff graduate with eight employees
Welsh universities are producing more graduate entrepreneurs than higher education generally across the UK.
Jenny Evans, 24, started her company while she was still a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
She graduated in June, and now has eight employees, which she said was "a massive privilege as well as a huge responsibility".
02 May 2019
