More than 70 years after her death, 12-year-old Muriel Drinkwater's murder could be close to being solved.
She was found brutally raped and shot twice in 1946 after disappearing on her walk home after being dropped off by the school bus.
Police are looking into the possible identity of Muriel's killer based on a vital piece of forensic evidence.
01 May 2019
