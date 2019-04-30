Trans drugs: 'I started collapsing'
Transgender hormones 'struck like a bolt of lightening'

Growing up in the south Wales valleys, April Welsh said she kept her feelings about changing gender secret for years.

But when she started her gender reassignment and hormone drugs in 2015, she found herself lying unconscious in an ambulance.

Ms Welsh said the hormone drugs "struck like a bolt of lightening".

She wants more information to be available to those receiving hormone therapies.

