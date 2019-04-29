Cracking news as Osprey lays 50th egg

Video

Talk about an eggs-traordinary effort - a wildlife centre is celebrating after one of its ospreys laid her 50th egg.

Mrs G returned to the Glaslyn Wildlife Centre near Porthmadog from west Africa in 2004 and has now celebrated her half-century milestone.

Her partner Aran was on the perch as she laid the egg, her second of 2019, last week.

"An extraordinary achievement by an extraordinary osprey," the centre said in a statement.

Mrs G and Aran are one of four pairs of ospreys nesting in Wales.